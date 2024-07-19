Austin set to spray for mosquitoes on Friday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin will hopefully be less buggy soon as the city will conduct mosquito spraying on Friday.

The spraying is scheduled to begin Friday night at 7 PM and will continue throughout the night. The spray used to repel the bugs is not harmful to humans, animals, or plants.

The spraying is weather-permitting and comes after rain postponed the first efforts to spray.