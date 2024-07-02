Austin residents address city council about flooding

An Austin city council meeting took a turn as residents took the opportunity to as the city for help.

(ABC 6 News) – It was a typical city council meeting held in Austin, but when it was the public’s turn to speak, they had a lot on their mind.

Last week’s rain soaked many communities including in Austin whereas parks, homes and even basements went underwater.

Large dumpsters now dot the road outside of many places as people are forced to throw away their belongings, soaked in sewer water.

“This is the fifth time that we have sewer backup in our basements, there’s been nothing done to rectify the situation,” Austin resident Steve James said.

On Monday evening, these frustrated community members took their concerns to the council.

Council members said they’ve invested millions of dollars into the city’s flood mitigation plan but admit, there’s still a lot of work to do.

“Unfortunately, it’s a slow process, we do plan on coming back looking for more, trying to identify areas, but again it’s something that we’ll be able to fix overnight,” Austin public works director Steven Lang said.

With no concrete solution in sight, those in Austin are left waiting for their prized possessions to simply dry out.

The city plans to work with those who were affected by the flood.

They acknowledge they still have a ways to go in terms to improve their flood mitigation, to hopefully prevent flooding like this from happening again.

Also discussed at tonight’s city council meeting, was approving an agreement for school resource officers.

Two officers will primarily service Austin High School and Ellis elementary for the upcoming school year.