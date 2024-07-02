Austin Public Schools wins National Digital Media Excellence Awards

(ABC 6 News) — Austin Public Schools has been recognized by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) with multiple Digital Media Excellence Awards.

NSPRA’s Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards “recognize outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials, video/TV/radio programs, social media, and websites.”

NSPRA’s Digital Media Excellence Awards are given out at three levels (Excellence, Merit, and Honorable Mention). Three of Austin’s awards are at the Honorable Mention level while the last is Excellence.

Austin received the following awards:

a Podcast Honorable Mention recognizing Packercast, a podcast highlighting staff members in the district,

recognizing Packercast, a podcast highlighting staff members in the district, an Internet Website Honorable Mention for Accelerate Austin, the district’s strategic plan information site,

for Accelerate Austin, the district’s strategic plan information site, a Newsletter Honorable Mention for #492Happenings, the district’s weekly superintendent’s newsletter,

for #492Happenings, the district’s weekly superintendent’s newsletter, and a Video Award of Excellence for Empowering Futures: A Glimpse Into Austin Online Academy, an informational video about the district’s virtual school initiative.

“Our goal with effective school communications is to keep the public informed and highlight the important work at Austin Public Schools,” says Austin Superintendent Dr. Joey Page via a press release. “It’s an honor to be recognized by NSPRA and top communication professionals.”

According to Communications Coordinator Ryan Mayers, “there are a lot of innovative and successful programs at Austin Public Schools. Seeing them recognized means a lot to everyone in the district and is a real credit to the community.”