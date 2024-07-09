Austin Public Schools make changes to policies

Austin School Board on SROS

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools had a school board meeting on Monday to discuss policy changes.

This follow changes made by the legislature, deciding how school resource officers handle discipline in schools.

Changes have been made that allow SRO’s to put hands on students who need to be restrained or moved off of school grounds.

Changes have also been made to their violence and harassment policy to reflect the legislature. Superintendent Dr. Joey Page stated “some operational definitions of terms came out of the legislature, so our policies have to reflect that.”

The members of the school board will also be changing. There will be four empty seats in the board, one of which requires a special election due to the resignation of board member Kathy Green.