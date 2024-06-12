Austin Public Schools approves application for girl’s hockey co-op with Lyle

(ABC 6 News) – During a meeting on Monday, Austin Public Schools approved an application for a cooperative sponsorship with Lyle Public School to allow girls to play hockey in high school.

This decision comes after Austin Packer Girls Hockey was realigned from Class A to Class AA in 2023.

The application was presented by Activities Director Katie Carter, who pointed out that while there are many girls in smaller surrounding communities who play Austin Youth Hockey, none have the opportunity to continue the sport in high school.

She hopes the co-op will grow the high school program’s numbers, continue to offer the those extra-curricular activities, and allow more girls to play hockey.

They have approved the application to the Minnesota State High School League.