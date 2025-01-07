Austin Public School Board convenes for 2025

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There will be a new face at the Austin Public School Board meetings, as Robert “Bob” Hartman, was sworn in for a four-year term at the board’s 2025 organizational meeting on Monday.

“I come from a family of educators,” said Hartman. “Austin has a great public school system. I look forward, as a parent of a current student, to the future and making our education system better.”

The board elected Dr. Carolyn Dubé to another term as board chairperson, and committee and administrative tasks for the year were completed.

The board set their meeting dates; every second Monday of the month for regular sessions. All regular meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) and are held in the AHS Annex Recital Hall at 205 4th St NW (unless noted). The agenda is posted on the website three days prior to each meeting.