Austin Public School Board candidate forum

(ABC 6 News) – Isabella Krueger, Dan Zielke, Don Leathers , CeCe Kroc, Robert Hartman, Berghyn Hull, and Watsana Thiravong are all vying for the four seats up for grabs on the APS school board.

Out of the candidates, only Krueger and Zielke filed for a special election to serve out vice chairperson Kathy Green’s final two years.

Voters asked them both about their priorities. Zielke said school safety.

“Well there are incredible resources to be able to do that, I also recognize how important that is for our teachers and staff, not only for their wellbeing but just so they can go to school knowing that they are safe.”

As for Krueger, she said bullying would be one of her top priorities, especially among LGBTQ students.

“I think that one important aspect to addressing this would be to give teachers the training and the resources they need to address that kind of bullying.”

Voters will now have a big decision to make about who they see is best to serve on the school board and represent the community.