Austin police search jail cell for potentially probative song lyrics

(ABC 6 News) – Austin law enforcement searched a drive-by shooting suspect’s jail cell for handwritten song lyrics that could relate to his murder charges.

Jenup Chop was taken into custody in June 2023 for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Nygare Gilo.

Chop was later charged with 1st-degree and 2nd-degree murder.

A codefendant, Cham Oman, faces charges of aiding and abetting 1st- and 2nd-degree murder.

According to a search warrant publicly filed Nov. 21, law enforcement monitored Chop’s calls from jail, and on Nov. 19, heard him sing part of a song he wrote to a family member — including the phrase “what they did made me pull that trigger.”

The lyrics were reproduced in the warrant:

