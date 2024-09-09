Austin PD investigating car prowling, thefts

(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Police Department (APD) said that they are investigating a possible string of thefts that occurred Sunday evening in the northeastern portion of the city.

According to APD Chief David McKichan, “Our agency is aware of car prowling and thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight. Our afternoon shift and night shift worked on these cases for several hours last night. That included walking up and down the streets and avenues from Oakland Place NE to 21st ST NE and 7th Ave to 1st Ave NE.”

“My dog started going crazy at about 1:30 in the morning,” said resident Christian Buttshaw. “Probably minors breaking through cars,” he added. “And I’ll tell you that I think that they were too, because they took the six bucks in my center console and they left my tools for work, which is actually very nice of them. I appreciate it.”

Multiple residents reported items missing from their vehicles, and APD said their investigation is ongoing.

“Reports on this are not completed due to the complexity of the details,” said Chief McKichan in an email to ABC 6 News. “If anyone has any additional information or video footage tied to these thefts, we would appreciate it if they would contact us. Once our investigation has been completed, the case will be sent to the Mower County Attorney’s Office for review related to any potential charges.”