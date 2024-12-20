Austin man who caused car crash arrested in Tennessee

ABC 6 NEWS — An Austin man who pleaded guilty to a car crash that injured Wyatt Hamlin in July of last year was arrested this week in Tennessee.

Jeffer Lorenzo, 24, was arrested on December 15 in Cleveland, TN under charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, domestic assault and being a fugitive from justive.

On April 19, Lorenzo plead guilty in Mower County Court to one charge of Criminal Vehicular Operation–Great Bodily Harm, Under the Influence of Alcohol for the crash that sent Hamlin to the hospital. He was scheduled to be sentenced on June 13, but never appeared. Following his failure to appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lorenzo is scheduled to make an appearance in a Tennessee court for the fugitive from justice charge on Friday, December 20 at 9 a.m. It is, right now, unclear what the next steps will be for his sentencing in Mower County.