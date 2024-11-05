Austin man convicted of child porn possession re-arrested for assault, interference with 9-1-1 call

(ABC 6 News) — An Austin man convicted of possessing child pornography was taken into custody for domestic assault and preventing a woman from calling for help.

Jonathan Joseph Norcross, 28, pleaded guilty to two of seven child porn charges in Mower County Court over the summer.

At about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, sheriff’s deputies responded to 221st Street for a domestic assault in progress.

A caller told dispatch a woman was texting her that Norcross had threatened the woman and a child in the residence that if law enforcement arrived at the house, “they will need a medic.”

According to court documents, Norcross allegedly told deputies that he had asked the woman to purchase marijuana for him, but she refused.

He added that the woman threatened to take his internet access away, “and that is what made him snap.”

According to court records, Norcross was released after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography on the following conditions: he remain law-abiding, not have access to the internet without approval, avoid alcohol and other intoxicating substances, and not assault or threaten anyone.

Norcross allegedly added that he yells and “gets up in people’s faces” when he is angry, according to court documents.

He told law enforcement that he did not say if he saw law enforcement, they would need a medic — instead, he claimed he said “‘law enforcement is called, they will need to bring a hearse.'”

“The defendant stated that the hearse would be for him as he would kill himself,” court documents read.

The woman allegedly told law enforcement that Norcross had struck her during past arguments, and on Nov. 3, he smacked her phone out of her hand to keep her from calling 9-1-1.

Norcross also allegedly unplugged a smart speaker she told to call the cops.

Despite the alleged probation-violating behavior, Mower County judge Natalie Martinez granted Norcross on $0 bail with conditions, including those same restrictions and an agreement that he would not have contact with the woman or child.

His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Norcross is also scheduled to be sentenced for child pornography possession Jan. 9, 2025.