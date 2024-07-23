Austin man charged with rape; prosecution files intent to seek aggravated sentence

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man faces three 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–injury, use of coercion charges in Mower County Court.

Allen Thomas Gartner, 38, was released from Mower County Custody on $100,000 bail with conditions July 11.

According to court documents, Gartner is accused of the violent rape of an Austin woman July 5.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Mower County Attorney’s Office filed a notice that they intend to seek an aggravated, or longer-than-usual sentence, based on the “particular cruelty” with which Gartner allegedly treated the woman, the fact that the attack allegedly took place in the woman’s residence, and the fact that children were also in the residence.

Gartner is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charges Aug. 1.