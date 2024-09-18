Austin holds candidate forum for local government

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The first of two Austin candidate forums was held on Tuesday at the Community Action Building.

The forum gave candidates running for mayor, city council and state representative the chance to meet residents and answer their questions.

One of these questions voters wanted the answer to: What will candidates do to re-energize downtown and make sure businesses can be successful?

Mayor Steve King said if he is elected he will work to bring more people in by securing more housing in the downtown space.

“Getting people shopping, living and being able to recreate in the place that they live without a car, and just maybe get on their bike or walk, it’s very important so I want to continue that,” King said.

Brad Johnson is running against King, and said making downtown Austin safe will help bring in more people.

“People have got to feel comfortable coming to town. You aren’t going to revitalize it if nobody feels like they want to walk down there,” Johnson said.

Ward 1 candidates Rebecca Waller and Miguel Garate, and Ward 3 candidate Paul Fischer were also at the forum.

The forum comes the day after City Council was split on whether or not to increase the city’s tax levy by 11.97%. Mayor King was the tiebreaking vote for raising it.

Fischer said the increase was necessary to keep up with the city’s needs.

“To keep our city and to maintain where it’s right now and to hire a couple of new positions, which are needed, we are at that twelve percent,” Fischer said.

Another candidate forum for Austin Public Schools school board will be held on Thursday.