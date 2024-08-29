Austin High School students to participate in the Global Youth Institute

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin High School students will be making a trip down to Des Moines, Iowa, for the Global Youth Institute.

They will be among only 150 student delegates from all around the world to participate in the World Food Prize Conference.

Come October, they will have the opportunity to share their research findings on a global food security issue with leaders in science, industry, and policy fields.