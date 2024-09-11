Austin celebrates Welcoming Week 2024

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Austin is celebrating it’s yearly “Welcoming Week” starting this Friday, September 13.

In year’s past, the city has held flag parades, special seminars with immigrant voices, and other events put on by local businesses and organizations.

Celebrated in cities across the country, “Welcoming Week” seeks to highlight diversity in the community and invite newcomers to join in.

“This is what makes our community great,” said Program Coordinator for Austin’s Welcome Center Varinh Van Vugt. “Just all the things that make us different and makes us unique, makes our community better.”

Van Vugt also serves as a board member for the Austin Human Rights Commission.

The celebration kicks off with the Cedar River Farmer’s Market on Friday, featuring vendors, food trucks, community resources and a fundraiser dunk tank, with even Mayor Stephen King participating.

For a list of events, see the flyer below or visit the Austin Human Rights Commission’s Facebook page for updates.