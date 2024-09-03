Austin car wash partners with Autism Friendly Austin for Annual Charity Day Event

(ABC 6 News) — Tidal Wave Auto Spa in Austin has announced its 16th annual Charity Day, benefiting local charity and non-profit organizations.

The event will be held on Friday, September 20th. Tidal Wave will donate 100% of wash proceeds made during Charity Day.

The car wash is partnering with the Hormel Historic Home for Autism Friendly Austin which supports children and families impacted by autism through education camps, respite recreation nights, advocacy, and safety programming such as Project LifeSaver.

Autsin Friendly Austin will receive 50% of all proceeds made during the September 20th event, and the remaining 50% will be donated to the company’s corporate partner, Annandale Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities.

Tidal Wave’s Charity Day event won the company their first gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for

Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving in 2023. Over the event’s 15-year history, Tidal Wave has donated over $1,360,000, with over $360,000 raised in 2023. This year is set to be the company’s largest Charity Day yet, with 269 locations partnering with over 250 charitable organizations across their footprint.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve and were

recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity by Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

In addition to Tidal Wave’s annual Charity Day event, the company also gives back year-round through fundraising. Tidal Wave’s fundraising program has helped raise over $2 million for local organizations, and provides a simple, fast, and convenient way for local schools, churches, civic groups, and more.

For more information about the event, click here.