Austin Aspires set to celebrate 10 years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A special anniversary is coming up for Austin Aspires, as it will be celebrating 10 years of serving families and students in need.

The nonprofit works closely with schools and serves as a resource for students and parents to pursue educational excellency.

The celebration is a way for it to say thank you to community for its support all these years, and also look ahead to the future.

“It will also be a fundraiser for us to launch our next decade, looking forward to how we can continue to do our work with our community partners,” Austin Aspires executive director Jayne Gibson said.

Austin Aspires welcomes everyone to join in the celebration this Thursday at the Historic Hormel Home from 5-7 p.m.