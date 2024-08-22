Austin Artworks Center celebrates 10 years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a milestone for Austin Area Arts as they’re celebrating 10 years at the Austin Artworks Center.

They invited everyone to celebrate with them on the special occasion.

Austin Area Arts has been around since the 90s, but because of constant growth they needed a space and they’ve been happy to call the Austin Artworks Center home for 10 years.

“To see the staff grow, the programming grow, the number of volunteers, the people that come in to visit, we have a great community and they’re definitely taking advantage of our space,” Austin Area Arts Operations Director Kelsey Ritchie said.

People helped themselves to refreshments, live music, and even got to interact with some local artists.

Like Katie Hunerdosse, who was hard at work with this sidewalk piece. She shared what this space has meant to her.

“I’ve just been able to fully like experience art within this community through this space and I really appreciate that.”

Austin Area Arts is looking towards the future and hopes they can continue to make an impact on the community.

They’re gearing up for their 13th year of the Austin Artworks festival that will take place this weekend.