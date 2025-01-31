Austin Area Arts announces new exhibit showcasing artist from Karenni community

(ABC 6 News) — The ArtWorks Center in Austin is opening a new exhibit featuring artist Maw Reh.

The show opens Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. and closes Friday, April 4.

According to a press release from Austin Area Arts, the city attracts many immigrants from countries all over the world, with the Karenni from Myanmar being one of those immigrant communities.

The press release states Maw was born in a refugee camp across the border with Thailand. He grew up in the camp until age nine when his family was granted refugee status to immigrate to the U.S.

Much of Maw’s art celebrates the Karenni people: their garments, traditions, symbols, and faces of youth and old age.

For more information, visit www.austinareaarts.org or call the Austin ArtWorks Center office Tuesday through Saturday during regular business hours at 507-434-0934.