Austin Annual Awards Dinner to recognize local businesses and community leaders
(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Austin Annual Awards dinner soon for a night of recognition for local businesses and community leaders.
The dinner will take place on Thursday, November 7th with cocktails beginning at 5 PM and dinner at 6 PM with the awards presentations to follow.
Some of the awards that will be given out include:
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Large Member of the Year (15 or more employees)
- Small Member of the Year (14 or fewer employees)
- People’s Choice Award
- Volunteer of the Year
Tickets are $60 per person. To register, click here.