Austin Annual Awards Dinner to recognize local businesses and community leaders

(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Austin Annual Awards dinner soon for a night of recognition for local businesses and community leaders.

The dinner will take place on Thursday, November 7th with cocktails beginning at 5 PM and dinner at 6 PM with the awards presentations to follow.

Some of the awards that will be given out include:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Large Member of the Year (15 or more employees)

Small Member of the Year (14 or fewer employees)

People’s Choice Award

Volunteer of the Year

Tickets are $60 per person. To register, click here.