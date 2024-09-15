Austin 9/11 Heroes Run

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods hosted its second annual 9/11 Heroes 5K Run in Austin on Saturday.

The run hopes to recognize and support the company’s veterans and their families, as well as honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and in the wars since.

It began at 8 a.m. at the SPAM Museum downtown.

This year, part of the proceeds went to the Travis Manion Foundation, which says it aims to empower veterans and families of fallen military members to “develop character in future generations.” It was created to honor the life of Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who died in the line of duty in Iraq in 2007.

“Holding this event in honor of Sept. 11th provides us with the opportunity as a community to gather, reflect and remember,” said Hormel Operations Manager Christopher Lea.