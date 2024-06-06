Austin 4th Avenue Culture and Arts Festival

The Austin community showed up to Horace Park on Wednesday to take part in the 4th Avenue Fest.

(ABC 6 News) – It was a fun day at Horace Austin Park as the city had their culture and art commission 4th avenue festival.

This event invited everyone to the summer kickoff to celebrate their culture.

People got to enjoy live music, food trucks, and take part in family-friendly activities.

The event was put together by the Austin culture and arts commission and it also gave people the chance to get to know the different organizations in their community.