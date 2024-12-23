Attorney General Keith Ellison shares alert on immigration scams

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Attorney General Keith Ellison shared information on how to avoid common immigration-related scams.

The warning is part of the Attorney General’s monthly Scam Stopper series, which is aimed at helping protect Minnesota consumers from common scams.

“One unfortunate thing I’ve learned in fighting scammers is that they often target people in need or in search of assistance,” said Attorney General Keith Ellison via a press release. “Right now, con artists posing as immigration attorneys are lying to, cheating, and stealing money from people who came to Minnesota to build a better life for themselves and contribute to our state. Please be on the lookout for these scams, spread the word about them, and if you uncover one, report it to the authorities.”

Ellison warned that the scammers have pretended to be immigration attorneys to lie and steal from immigration communities in Minnesota. The scammers have frequently reached out directly to people they target to offer immigration-related legal services. Ellison said they make big promises, ask for large upfront payments, and then take the money the receive and disappear.

“These scammers not only run away with someone’s money, but the scammer can also harm their chances of immigrating by not filling out the right forms, failing to tell them about court dates, making them miss important deadlines, or giving them the wrong legal advice,” the press release read.

Here are some tips to guard against these scams: