Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office reaches settlement with Blue Cross Blue Shield

(ABC 6 News) — Those in Minnesota will now have better access to mental healthcare.

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office has reached a settlement with Blue Cross Blue Shield aimed at making its mental health services more accessible and transparent.

This comes after an investigation found Blue Cross Blue Shield may not have complied with mental health requirements under a state law.