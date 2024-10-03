AT&T provides $30,000 loan to help Boys and Girls Club of Rochester keep up digitally

(ABC 6 News)- Some kids in Rochester are getting some extra homework help, thanks to a new grant. AT&T presented the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester with a $30,000 check today.

This check will support the club’s “Power Hour” program, which helps kids access the internet to do their homework, when they might not have that access at home.

According to AT&T, nearly 10% of households in Minnesota don’t have access to the Internet. That can cause students to fall behind their peers, which is why the Boys and Girls Club is looking to bridge that gap.

“That’s part of those kids that need us most. The ones that need access and tools to do their homework so that when they come here, it’s not only a safe and fun place for them to interact with their classmates and friends but it’s also a place of access so that they can get access to do the homework that they need to do at school,” said Samuel Hawkins, the Director of Programs for the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

AT&T says they are committing $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to the Internet, and this is the first step in doing so.