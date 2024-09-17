At least one person hurt after crash in NW Rochester Tuesday morning

(ABC 6 News) – At least one person is hurt after a crash happened in Northwest Rochester Tuesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, around 7:45 a.m., dispatch got a report of a crash at 1790 19 St. NW and Bridge 19 St. NW. Officers assisted with traffic control.

Still frame near the scene of the crash captured by a MnDOT traffic camera (Credit: MnDOT).

Emergency services initially reported that there was a crash with injuries, but it is not known at the time who was injured, the severity of the injuries, or if more than one person was hurt.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.