Astrup Family Foundation raises $100k for Alzheimer’s Association

(ABC 6 News) — It was a major milestone for Alzheimer’s funding in Austin as employees of Sterling Pharmacy along with the Astrup Family Foundation donated $100,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association.

This year’s donation came with the help of Sterling, bake sales, block parties, and even a puzzle competition.

“To raise $100,000 just says a lot about the collaboration between the Astrup Family Foundation, Sterling Pharmacy, and Astrup Companies,” said President of the Astrup Family Foundation, Sarah Astrup Lundquist. “People are affected by this disease, almost everyone, and to see that they want to help fight for better treatment and so forth for the disease is pretty special.”

The donations began in 2016 to honor company founder Leonard Astrup, who passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s.