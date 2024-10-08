Artoberfest coming to Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For those looking for a fall activity, you may want to head to Mason City as a popular fundraiser returns this week.

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is hosting its Artoberfest, a 21 and older event, on Friday, October 11 starting at 6 p.m.

The fundraiser will feature brews from across the Midwest, a silent auction, music, and more.

Tickets to the event are $50 with all money raised going towards benefiting the art museum.