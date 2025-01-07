Art on the Ave ends annual festival

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The nonprofit Art on the Ave has decided it will no longer hold its annual art festival.

The organization promotes the arts within the Slatterly Park neighborhood.

This decision comes after a hiatus last year, during which the four-member volunteer board decided it had become too difficult to manage.

Instead, the organization will focus on developing signs to identify the area as an art district as well as explore opportunities to introduce new artwork.

Art on the Ave was formed by a Slatterly Park neighborhood back in 2009.