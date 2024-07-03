“Art Farm Iowa” blends agriculture with art

A north Iowa family farm transforms into a destination for artists and art lovers.

(ABC 6 News-) With unique contemporary displays, Art Farm Iowa in rural Northwood combines art with agriculture; a theme that artist Lucretia Torva brought to her first permanent installation at the art farm- the first in a series of mural walls.

“The series is called Iowa Fresh,” said Torva. “I’ve taken Grant WOod paintings and redone them with modern characters, mostly from Star Wars … modern pop art characters to kind of freshen up and bring history to life and bring us into the future and entertain people, and all that stuff.”

Torva’s distinctive style is joined by several other permanent displays by local and out-of town artists. The farm features an event and gallery space and hopes to soon host workshops in different media like painting, ceramics, sculpture and glassblowing.

“We’re really not trying to be limited,” said Art Farm Iowa founder Steve Hanson. ” We’re bringing a breadth of artists of different disciplines to Art Farm Iowa to study their craft and to present their craft to the area.”

Art Farm Iowa will be holding an open house this 4th of July weekend with artist meet-and-greets, live music, food and vendors.

Art Farm Iowa is located at 4953 Olive Ave in Northwood, IA.