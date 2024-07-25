Arrest warrants issued for defendant in fatal DWI crash

(ABC 6 News) – Darin Douglas Finley, the Austin man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Melissa Rack, is wanted by Mower County law enforcement after an alleged probation violation.

Mower County Court issued two warrants revoking Finley’s release July 24, after a Mower County probation officer informed the court that Finley had “failed to remain law abiding and of good behavior.”

The details of the alleged probation violation were not publicly available.

Finley was released from jail pending his sentencing for Rack’s death, which is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Shortly after the crash that killed the Austin woman, Finley was arrested for another DWI case.

He was convicted of 3rd-degree driving while intoxicated and sentenced to two years’ probation in January of 2024.

Finley’s release in the second DWI case was also revoked.