Arrest made regarding deadly Floodwood crash

(ABC 6 News) — An arrest has been made regarding the deadly Floodwood crash involving multiple children and a Rochester man.

On Thursday, four people including two children were killed while they were stopped in traffic after a semi trunk did not stop.

Court documents reveal a witness saw that semi swerving and driving erratically miles before the crash site, leading to new questions of whether that driver was intoxicated.

State Patrol said the driver, 63-year-old Gregory Anwiler, was groggy and did not remember the crash. A blood sample was taken but no charges have been filed at this time.