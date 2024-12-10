APS approves property tax levy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, property taxes are about to rise after the school board voted to approve a tax levy for 2025.

That levy will increase your bill by 6.73%. Officials say declining enrollment in the district means they have to look to taxpayers rather than the state to help cover costs.

When all is said and done, the increase is expected to net the district more than $100 million.