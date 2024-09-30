Apple picking season has arrived at local orchards

(ABC 6 News) – Fall season is well underway at local spots like Sekapp Orchard, and farmers say now is the time to pick apples.

Apple-picking has been a staple activity at Sekapp Orchard since 1952. Owner Fred Kappauf said now is the time to get to a local orchard before the season ends.

“Right now, we’re in the heart of our season,” Kappauf said. “If you look at these Honeycrisp, they’re ripe and beautiful. Ready to go.”

Sekapp Orchard is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Oct. 31.