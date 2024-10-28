Apple launches iPhone update with artificial intelligence

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Apple launched its latest iPhone update on Monday which comes with the company’s artificial intelligence feature.

The upgrade to IOS 18 comes more than a month after the iPhone 16 became available. The phone has the special computer chip needed to power the AI features.

Apple says the upgrade will make the virtual assistant, Siri, perform better.