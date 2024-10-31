APD searching for armed robbery suspect

(ABC 6 News) – Austin police are requesting the public’s help finding an armed robbery suspect.

Chief David McKichan shared the following information:

“On Monday, October 28th, 2024 at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Austin Police Department

responded to the 1400 block of 14th St NW for the report of an armed robbery. The suspect

was described as a male in his early 20’s, approximately 6’2”, with a thin to medium build,

wearing a black Reebok hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and black shoes.

“The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect was

last seen traveling on foot southbound on 14th St NW with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the incident and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Austin Police Department

at 507-437-9405.”