APD claim Rochester man’s seat was covered in cocaine after DWI stop

(ABC 6 News) –

Edbin Jose Coreas, 29, faces a charge of 3rd-degree drug possession, 2nd-degree DWI, and cannabis–open package in a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, an Austin police officer saw Coreas’ car make several traffic violations on 4th Street NW and followed the vehicle to 9th Street NW, where he conducted a traffic stop.

The officer claimed, in his report, that Coreas appeared intoxicated and would only respond with “I don’t answer questions.”

Court documents allege that the officer noticed small bits of white powder on Coreas’ lap.

According to court documents, when the officer took Coreas to the front of his squad car, a passenger also left the vehicle — knocking a large baggie of marijuana out of the car as she did.

According to court documents, the marijuana weighed about 252.4 grams, or a bit over half a pound.

The officer reported finding a small digital scale in the car, as well as a baggie with a little less than half an ounce of a white substance that field tested positive for cocaine.

Court documents allege that the suspected cocaine was white, rocky chunks, and pieces of the substance were on the driver’s seat and down the floorboard, near the gas and brake pedal.

Coreas was taken to the Mower County Jail, became unresponsive, and was taken to Mayo Clinic in Austin for treatment.



According to court documents, Coreas has two previous DWI convictions dating back to incidents in 2017 and 2019.

He was also convicted of felon in possession of a firearm — three counts, dating back to incidents in 2019.

His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.