Apartment fire in Winona leaves one person hurt

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – One person was hurt after an apartment fire in Winona early on Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Winona Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on Sarnia Street at 2:27 a.m.

They were able to quickly extinguish the flames, which were contained to just one apartment. The tenant of that apartment was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Winona Area Ambulance Service and the Winona Police Department also assisted on the scene.