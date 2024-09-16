(ABC 6 News) – There was an apartment fire in Stewartville over the weekend, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

On Sunday, September 15 at 10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of 6th Street SE. When they got to the building, they saw smoke coming from the roof and multiple people waiting outside.

According to OCSO, Stewartville Fire was able to confirm that all residents were out of the building before extinguishing the fire and containing it to one single apartment.

No injuries were reported from any of the residents but the amount of damage from the fire is unknown at this time. OCSO says the State Fire Marshall responded and will investigate the cause of the fire.