Another sick from McDonald’s E. coli outbreak

(ABC 6 News) — A Colorado teen has been hospitalized with kidney failure after she says she ate E. coli tainted burgers at McDonald’s.

The teen is now one of at least 75 people who have become sick from the outbreak linked to onions on the Quarter Pounder.

Quarter Pounders are expected back on the menu this week but without onions for now. The McDonald’s CEO is apologizing to its customers.