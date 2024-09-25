Another man pleads guilty in juvenile prostitution case
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested in an April juvenile prostitution sting pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 24.
Nathan Robertson, 39, pleaded guilty to one charge of Felony Prostitution — Actor Hires or Agrees to Hire and Reasonably Believes Under 18 but at least 16 years of age.
Robertson’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 25.
According to his plea agreement, the state and defense will recommend a stayed sentence of 12 months and one day, but no additional jail time.
Robertson’s probation duration will be debated at sentencing, according to the plea agreement.