Annual MLK Day celebration at the Ordway

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In St. Paul, an annual celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held at the Ordway.

The Ordway held the State of Minnesota MLK Celebration, featuring music and roundtable discussions from community leaders, historians, and activists.

There was also a display set up in the lobby by the nonprofit “Conceive Believe Achieve” in addition to a display of photos and information with the goal of continuing to promote diversity through history.