Annual controlled archery hunt returns to Rochester this week

The Rochester Parks and Rec Department is once again holding a controlled archery hunt starting this Saturday, September 14th.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Parks and Rec Department is once again holding a controlled archery hunt starting this Saturday, September 14th.

The 3rd annual hunt is part of the city’s deer management approach and will be taking place in several parks throughout the city.

The city says there has been several complaints from residents about the deer population, saying they are destroying landscaping in both parks and on private property.

There is also concerns over deer related vehicle incidents.

“the community has made us aware and requested that the city do some type of deer management, we looked at other cities and some best practices found that the urban bow hunting is the safest,” said Paul Widman, the director of Rochester Parks and Rec.

Parks and trails will remain open but some areas may be marked as off-limits.

The archery season runs from September 14th to December 31st.