Ann Johnson Stewart to be sworn in after winning special election for Senate District 45

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, State Senator-elect Ann Johnson Stewart took the oath of office on Monday.

The DFLer won the closely watched special election against Republican Kathleen Fowke for Senate District 45.

She will fill the seat that Kelly Morrison left after winning the race for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District.

That came after Congressman Dean Phillips announced he would not be running for re-election after a failed presidential bid.