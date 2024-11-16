Animal Rescue League warns of lost pet scam in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new scam in Iowa is targeting pet owners.

Iowa’s Animal Rescue League is reporting calls from scammers contacting owners of lost animals. They falsely claim to be with animal shelters who have located the pet that is in need of urgent medical care.

Owners are asked to send money for the care to reclaim their pets.

ARL wants to remind everyone to verify where their pets are before sending money, and reputable shelters will never ask for money upfront for missing pets.