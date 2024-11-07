Angie Craig re-elected to Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — One of the closest congressional races in Minnesota was for the 2nd Congressional District, but incumbent Angie Craig is keeping her seat.

Craig beat her Republican challenger Joe Teirab by double-digits, receiving 56% of the vote compared to Teirab’s 42%. It marks Craig’s biggest victory yet.

Teirab congratulated Craig on Election Night and thanked all the staff and volunteers who worked on his campaign.

