An updated look at gas prices around the area

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — For those in Minnesota, you may be in for some good news when it comes to paying at the pump.

According to AAA, prices in our area are down about 10 cents from last week. In Olmsted County, a gallon of regular gasoline is at $3.12 on average while Mower County prices have dropped to $2.69.

Further east in Freeborn, gas sits at $2.92 per gallon while Minnesota averages about $2.98 per gallon statewide.

Meanwhile in Iowa, prices in Cerro Gordo County sit at about $2.79 per gallon while in Howard County, prices rose to $2.81, and Mitchell County is even higher at $2.97.

On average, a gallon of gas in Iowa is trending at $2.83.