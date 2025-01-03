An outlook on winter events in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — So many Minnesota events count on the cold and snow, and now, organizers are hoping we will see more traditional winter weather moving forward.

More than 25 million pounds of ice is set up at the State Fair Grounds as the final touches are added for the Ice Castles.

Designing for this year’s castle got underway in October with icicles starting to get placed about a month ago.

Despite the warm weather we have seen recently, it is all still standing.

“We like to think of an ice castle as a big living growing organism, so if mother nature is dancing with us and doing what she can, obviously an ice castle is in great health and you can see that in ice,” said Jared Henningsen, the VP of Event Operations.

If all goes according to plan, the Ice Castles will open on Friday.

However, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Duluth has been postponed to March due to lack of snow.