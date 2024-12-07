An inside look at one 2024 Mayor Medal of Honor recipient

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- 13 nominees were honored at this year’s Mayor medal of honor ceremony in Rochester. It was a special day for so many who have done so much for our community.

One of those was Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara who was the recipient of the Art and Cultural Achievement award at the ceremony on Friday.

“I’m so honored, I feel very humbled, unqualified for this award,” Nfonoyim-Hara said after receiving the award on Friday.

Nfonoyim-Hara has had quite the impact on the arts scene in the Rochester community. In February, she was the writer, curator, and graphic designer of an exhibit called “Still we Rise”, which was meant to showcase Rochester’s black legacy during Black History Month. She spoke to ABC 6 News back during the month of February, you can see that below.

RELATED: Traveling exhibit begins in City Hall, kicks off Black History Month

Later in the year, Nfonoyim-Hara also opened Griot Arts, the first gallery and bookstore featuring the work and stories of the Black community.

RELATED: Griot Arts looking to grow

Nfonoyim-Hara was nominated for Friday’s award by long time friend, Courtney Bergey Swanson who says it was important to honor all the hard work Nicole has put in.

“I’m glad we were able to recognize her for the work that she does in both connecting people, and bringing them joy, and just celebrating everyone,” said Bergey Swanson.

And that celebration will continue, as Nfonoyim-Hara looks to bring even more artists to downtown Rochester next year and beyond.

“The work that I have seated in this community is part of our ecosystem, it’s part of a cultural ecosystem here and it can continue to uplift the voices of black and brown people in our community,” said Nfonoyim-Hara.

You can see a complete list of 2024 Medal of Honor recipients by clicking here.