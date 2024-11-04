Amy Rauchwarter to fill deputy administrator role for Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services division

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Director of Child and Family Services Amy Rauchwarter is continuing her career with Olmsted County, a press release said Monday.

Rauchwarter will be the next deputy administrator for the county’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) division (departments and/or teams in this division include Public Health, Dodge & Olmsted Community Corrections, Adult and Family Services, Child and Family Services, Family Support and Assistance, and Veteran Services. The Housing/Planning department also works closely with this division).

Rauchwarter will report to Olmsted County Administrator Travis Gransee and will begin her new role on November 18, 2024. This news follows the promotion of Gransee to Administrator on October 7, 2024.

As HHH deputy administrator, Rauchwarter will be a member of the Olmsted County Executive Management team, will support and guide the work of all departments in the division, and will work with partner agencies in serving residents and the community, the press release said.

Rauchwarter has been with Olmsted County for 24 years and is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW). For the past seven years, she has served as the director of Child and Family Services. Prior to that, Rauchwarter worked in Adult and Family Services.

“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity,” said Rauchwarter. “I look forward to supporting the work across Health, Housing, and Human Services and the community in this new capacity.”

“Amy is a calm, credible, and thoughtful leader who is trusted by her colleagues and the community,” said Gransee. “Amy’s vast experience working with adults, children, and families across human services programs provides her with a unique perspective. She understands our role as public servants and will continue to serve Olmsted County residents well in her new role.”

Rauchwarter’s move creates a director vacancy in the county’s Child and Family Services department. That position will be posted and filled as soon as possible, according to Olmsted County.